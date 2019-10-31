Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Buys $18,850.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Steven D. Cohn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $18,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,570.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

