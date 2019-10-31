Dimension Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $80.96 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and $816,352.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009708 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.