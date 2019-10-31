Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,627,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

