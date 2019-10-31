Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives $52.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 14.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.