Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%.

DGICA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

