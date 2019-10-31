Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $109.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

