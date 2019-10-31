Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $983,661.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock worth $25,534,036 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $239.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $241.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.