Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,143 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in HP by 39.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 22.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in HP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 519.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

