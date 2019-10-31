Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 14.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kroger by 261.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

