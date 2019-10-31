DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.75

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 34587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.15.

DP Aircraft I Company Profile (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Aircraft I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Aircraft I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.