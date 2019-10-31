Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $35,716.59 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $35,716.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,464.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DRQ stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

