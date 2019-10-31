DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stake Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.02. 568,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

