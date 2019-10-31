DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.06-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to $$6.06-6.40 EPS.

NYSE DTE opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.