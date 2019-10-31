Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE DCO traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 227,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,557. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

