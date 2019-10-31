Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

