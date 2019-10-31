Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 37,953 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Cryolife worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cryolife by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cryolife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cryolife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cryolife by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryolife by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRY. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

CRY opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Cryolife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $911.52 million, a PE ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

