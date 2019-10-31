Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,885,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 908,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,479,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,235,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

