Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZZ by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZZ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

