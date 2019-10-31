Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,380,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,149,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,804,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,087. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CSOD stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

