Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,636 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $22,677,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6,461.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 971,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.