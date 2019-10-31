East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Shares Up 0.5%

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.15, 21,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 6,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.21.

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Company Profile (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

