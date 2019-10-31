Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Eaton updated its Q4 guidance to $1.36-$1.46 EPS.

Eaton stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 788,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

