Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eaton’s third-quarter earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but total revenues missed the same. Its top line also decreased year over year due to decline in organic sales and negative currency translations. Eaton is gaining from ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade its products and provide better electrical solutions to customers. Eaton’s divestment of the Lighting business to focus on core operations is in sync with long-term growth objectives. Notably, shares of Eaton have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to negative currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact its operation. Weak end-market conditions have compelled the company to lower organic growth projection and trim earnings expectation.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 1,860,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after acquiring an additional 420,565 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

