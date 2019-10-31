eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eBay by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $401,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

