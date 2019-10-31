Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.05

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $5.90. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.05.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lee Grant Matheson sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$322,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$651,676.02.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

