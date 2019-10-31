Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,728. The firm has a market cap of $602.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

