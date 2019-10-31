EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 0.2%

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 35,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 99,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

