Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.05. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 1,286 shares changing hands.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

