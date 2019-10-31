Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $218,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,616 shares of company stock valued at $59,196,937. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

