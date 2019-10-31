El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) versus Darden Restaurants (NASDAQ:DRI) Critical Survey

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo -0.36% 10.49% 5.20% Darden Restaurants 8.36% 31.37% 10.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Darden Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $435.83 million 0.98 -$8.99 million $0.74 15.70 Darden Restaurants $8.51 billion 1.62 $713.40 million $5.82 19.29

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo LoCo. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. El Pollo LoCo does not pay a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for El Pollo LoCo and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Darden Restaurants 1 13 14 0 2.46

El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus price target of $124.47, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats El Pollo LoCo on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of May 2, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

