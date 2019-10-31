Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

