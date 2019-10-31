Elite (1337) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Elite has a market cap of $268,916.00 and $18.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Elite has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003559 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050987 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,313,453,739 coins and its circulating supply is 26,511,100,624 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

