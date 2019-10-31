eMagin (EMAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect eMagin to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.