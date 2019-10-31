eMagin (EMAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

