Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

