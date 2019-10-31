Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $18.76. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 340,018 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 98.59%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 318,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,393.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after buying an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after buying an additional 544,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,266,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after buying an additional 1,010,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $18,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

