Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $121.51. 116,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21. Entergy has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,493,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,236,000 after buying an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

