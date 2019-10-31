Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.