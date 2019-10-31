Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 112.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

CE stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

