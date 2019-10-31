Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW opened at $44.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.