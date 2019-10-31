Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

