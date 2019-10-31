Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 657,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 104.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE POR opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In related news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

