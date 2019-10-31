Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

