Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVSI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

EVSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Envision Solar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Envision Solar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

