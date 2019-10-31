Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 million.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 1,086,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,867. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPZM. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

