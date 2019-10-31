EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.90. EQT shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 14,282,808 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 455,236 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

