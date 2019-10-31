Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $625.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $560.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.65.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.78. 697,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.51. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,710,000 after buying an additional 95,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.