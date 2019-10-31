Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

Shares of CPX opened at C$31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. Capital Power has a one year low of C$25.33 and a one year high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$334.00 million during the quarter.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total transaction of C$370,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,512.28. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.75 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,813,712.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.