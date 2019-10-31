Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VICI Properties Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 659,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

