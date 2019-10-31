Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX) Stock Price Up 20%

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 156,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 150,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitorial Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitorial Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.